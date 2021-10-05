CSR: Livestock Feeds establishes poultry farm for secondary school

Livestock Feeds Plc, a subsidiary of UAC Nigeria has marked the 2021 children’s day celebration by establishing a small holding poultry farm for Sanngo Senior Secondary School, Agege, Lagos State as part of her Corporate Social Responsibility.

The objective of the initiative is to support the educational sector in Nigeria with a key focus on bridging theory and practical teachings of the Agricultural science subject in secondary schools.

It targets to equip students with the basic skills, management techniques and agribusiness proficiency involved in rearing poultry in animal production as well as prepare them for further studies and future occupation in Agriculture.

Also, through this CSR initiative, Livestock Feeds aims to achieve one of the seventeen (17) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with particular focus on Agriculture which seeks sustainable solutions to end hunger in all its forms by 2030 and to achieve food security.

According to the Foluso Alabi, sales and marketing Manager, “the poultry farm will equally serve as a mini research base for the school, government and students. It will provide an opportunity for the students to practically experiment with Agricultural science in a real sense”.

While speaking during the commissioning of the project, Adegboyega Adedeji, managing director, Livestock Feeds Plc, stated that the teaching of Agricultural science practical in schools is very pivotal in the Nigeria educational system to equip students with the basic skills required.

Adedeji further said: ” Livestock Feeds Plc CSR initiatives are anchored on the pillars of Education, Sustainable Environment, and Infrastructure. As an organization, our continuous commitment is to remain socially responsible to the communities in which we operate”.

The launch of Livestock Feeds Agricultural CSR initiatives in secondary school will further aid the students in appreciating and embracing the science of Agriculture and promote agricultural entrepreneurship amongst the Nigerian youth in the nearest future.

Livestock Feeds Plc, a wholly owned subsidiary of UACN PLC, is a manufacturing and marketing organization that deals in Animal Feeds, Concentrates, Aquaculture feeds, and Veterinary products. With over 50 years’ experience, we have the best distribution network that allows us to continuously deliver quality animal nutritional products to various categories of customers within livestock economic sub-sector of Nigeria.