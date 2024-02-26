CSOs in Edo hit Benin streets, protests economic hardship

Civil Society Organisations in Edo State have hit the streets of Benin City, the state capital in a demonstration over the lingering economic crisis.

The protest comes amid many others which had broken out in Niger, Osun, Ogun, and just last week in Ibadan with citizens demanding an end to the economic austerity ravaging the country.

The members of the CSOs carried various placards with such inscriptions as “End Economic Hardship”, “FG End the Hunger in Nigeria Now,” among many others to express their grievances.

While demonstrations are ongoing in Benin, protesters have also been seen in the Ojuelegba area of Lagos today despite warnings by the police authority.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress plans a nationwide protest for Tuesday and Wednesday over the economic hardship.

On February 16, the NLC announced the nationwide protest over the alleged government’s failure to implement agreements reached between both parties on October 2, 2023, following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Since President Bola Tinubu announced petrol subsidy removal during his inauguration on May 29, pump prices have more than tripled, while the value of the naira has plunged following the floating of the currency, becoming the world’s worst-performing currency so far this year.

Although the reforms have increased revenue for the government, it has also worsened the hardship facing the people as the inflation rate has accelerated to a record high level.