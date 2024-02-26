Protesters shun police warning, hit Lagos streets over economic hardship

Hundreds of protesters stormed the streets of Lagos on Monday in demonstration against the persistent economic hardship in Nigeria, despite warnings from the police.

The protest was organised by a human rights group, “Take It Back Movement.”

Adegoke Fayoade, the Lagos State commissioner of police, had earlier on Sunday warned against such gatherings during this period.

The protesters were seen in the Ojuelegba area of Lagos carrying placards with various inscriptions and chanting anti-government songs while security agents looked on.

This comes barely a week after a similar protest occurred in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

Recall that a similar protest occurred in Minna, the capital of Niger State, two weeks ago. Hundreds of women and youths blocked roads over the high cost of living in the country.

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had also declared a two-day nationwide mass protest slated for February 27 and 28 over the biting hardship in the country.