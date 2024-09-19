CSO demands Olukoyede’s resignation, accuses EFCC of ulterior motives in Yahaya Bello’s case

The Campaign for Democracy (CD), a civil society organisation, has urged President Bola Tinubu to immediately dismiss the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede. The group claims that Olukoyede has demonstrated incompetence in his handling of his office.

CD, in a statement on Thursday, expressed disbelief over a recent incident involving Yahaya Bello, a former governor who had been placed on the EFCC’s watchlist.

Despite the Commission’s efforts to track him through Nigerian security agencies and Interpol, Bello reportedly walked into the EFCC office, waited for nearly three hours, and left without any interrogation or arrest.

Read also: Yahaya Bello leaves EFCC office, yet to be interrogated

“Instead of acting, they told him to leave and claimed they would get back to him. Later, they issued a laughable statement saying he remains a wanted man,” Comrade Ifeanyi Odili, CD’s President, said.

Odili criticised the EFCC’s explanation that they refrained from arresting Bello because he was accompanied by a sitting governor. He argued that this excuse alone warranted Olukoyede’s removal from office.

“Many had criticized Yahaya Bello, even though some saw his case as one of persecution. CD stayed neutral until now. This situation touches on democratic principles and damages Nigeria’s international image, making it imperative for all well-meaning Nigerians to speak out,” Odili added.

The group also raised concerns about Bello’s safety, noting that his associates had warned about threats to his life. According to CD, the events of Wednesday, September 18, 2024, confirmed that Bello’s fears might be valid.

“You claim you couldn’t arrest or question him because a governor was present, yet you later went to the governor’s official residence at night and opened fire. This kind of lawlessness is unacceptable in any civilized society,” Odili stated.

CD argued that in more organized societies, Olukoyede would have been fired immediately following the incident.

Read also: Yahaya Bello finally honours EFCC invitation

“The former governor, Yahaya Bello, has complied with all necessary legal requirements. With the recent turn of events, which amounted to a public disgrace, it appears the EFCC has an ulterior motive that goes beyond fighting corruption,” the organisation concluded.