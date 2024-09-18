Yahaya Bello leaves EFCC office, yet to be interrogated

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) did not interrogate Yahaya Bello, former Governor of Kogi State who visited the anti-graft agency’s office Wednesday morning before asking him to leave.

According to a statement from the former governor’s media office, it is yet to be determined what it means, as Bello was not interrogated.

“The EFCC did not interrogate him as officials told him he could leave,” Ohiare Michael, the director of Bello’s media office said in a statement. “We don’t know what this means yet. As we write, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has left the EFCC office. He was accompanied there by the Governor of Kogi State, HE Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo.”

Bello had shown up at the EFCC office after consultations with his family, legal team, and political allies, saying he had nothing to hide or fear. His legal team has represented him in court throughout the ongoing case. The EFCC had earlier declared Bello wanted after a series of dramas.

