Yahaya Bello finally honours EFCC invitation

Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi State, has honoured an invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over money laundering allegations against him.

According to a statement from his media office on Wednesday, this decision came after consultations with his family, legal team, and political allies.

Recall that the EFCC had earlier declared Bello wanted after a series of drama, including evading arrest.

His legal team has represented him in court throughout the ongoing case. However, he has now chosen to appear before the EFCC to clear his name, stating he has nothing to hide or fear.

Bello had previously sought to enforce his fundamental rights, asking the court to stop the anti-graft agency from arresting and prosecuting him.

In the statement by his media office, Bello reaffirmed his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, particularly its efforts to combat corruption and steer Nigeria towards sustainable economic development.

His media office expressed hope that the commission would conduct its investigation professionally and respect the former governor’s fundamental rights as a Nigerian citizen.