Cross River has best COVID-19 response in Nigeria – Commissioner

Betta Edu, Cross River State Commissioner for Health has said the State has put up the best response system in the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Edu said “We started the use of face masks from local fabric, put in place a 100 bed isolation centre at Tinapa Business Resort, we have the highest number of vaccinated people among other measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.”

The Commissioner who disclosed this in her office when the newly elected executive of the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by Eme Offiong of Voice of Nigeria paid her a courtesy call at the State Ministry of Health headquarters Calabar.

“Even though we are faced with a lot of issues, as a state, we are doing well, we are beginning to see what looks like 4th wave, we normally see 4-6 cases of COVID-19 every month, but now we are having between 20-28 every week, there is an upward trend”

The Commissioner stated that currently, the State is carrying out mass vaccination of people across the 18 local government areas of the State.

“We have found upto six cases in one community because of low compliance in COVID-19 protocol and you are aware that generally there’s low compliance across the Country”

The greatest challenge facing the health sector, the Commissioner said, is that of risk communication.