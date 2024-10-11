Crisis in Northeast Nigeria source of surge in violence against women, girls- FIDA Nigeria

In a significant effort to combat the escalating violence against women and girls, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, with support from the Ford Foundation, on Thursday hosted the 2024 annual dialogue in Jos, Plateau state.

The event brought together faith-based leaders to address the pressing issue of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

Amina Agbaje, Country Vice President and National President of FIDA Nigeria, represented by Obioma Ngozi Achilefu the Plateau State Chairperson of FIDA, emphasised that the dialogue is part of a larger initiative titled “Engagement, Coordination and Sharing of Lessons on VAWG Prevention between Religious, Traditional, and Government Leaders in Nigeria.”

Read also: DBN, Grand Africa partner to empower 350 Nigerian women entrepreneurs

She said the project aims to foster collaboration and develop strategies to address VAWG at grassroots levels

Agbaje highlighted the multifaceted factors contributing to the rise in violence against women and girls in Nigeria. She noted that faith, culture, economic conditions, and historical contexts all intertwine to create an environment where discriminatory traditions thrive.

These social norms according to her often treat women and girls as second-class citizens or mere properties, facilitating widespread violence with little to no accountability.

“The escalating violence against women and girls in Nigeria is fueled by a complex interplay of faith, culture, economic, political, historical and other social factors. Discriminatory traditions and social norms perpetual negative treatment and subjugation of women and girls as a second-class citizens or even as properties that can be traded.

“These grass roots structures promote violence against women and girls (VAWG) with impunity across Nigerian communities. Insurgency in Northeast Nigeria has also increased the menace dramatically. The Northeast region’s instability has led to increased vulnerability for women and girls, making initiatives like the dialogue crucial for creating change”.

She noted that the violence is not only a human rights violation but also a significant impediment to social development.

She added that the intervention aims to promote a shared understanding among faith leaders regarding the harmful social norms that perpetuate violence against women.

She stressed the importance of engaging with religious actors to challenge these norms and foster a culture of respect and equality by addressing the issues collaboratively, which the initiative seeks to mobilise community support for women’s rights.

Read also: Women entrepreneurs urged to be resilient

“The intervention is conceptualise towards enhancing shared understanding on effective strategies abdicating social norms embedded in religious beliefs promoting violence against women and girls through critical engagement with faith based actors

Ikpiwu Andrew and Kabiru Abubakar, who spoke on behalf of the Christian and Muslim communities respectively, acknowledged the significance of the dialogue. Both leaders described the event as an eye-opener, underlining the need for religious leaders to take a proactive stance against VAWG. They expressed their commitment to working together to combat violence in their communities.

They also emphasised the necessity of ongoing discussions and collaborative efforts to address the root causes of violence against women and girls.

Share