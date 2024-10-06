DBN, Grand Africa partner to empower 350 Nigerian women entrepreneurs

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) is partnering with the Grand Africa Initiative (GAIN) to empower 350 women entrepreneurs with essential skills to foster growth and expansion of their enterprises over a six-week training period.

In a joint statement released by DBN and GAIN, it was highlighted that the Women’s Masterclass has been meticulously designed to address the unique challenges faced by female entrepreneurs in Nigeria. It also indicated that the program will include training and mentorship sessions which will be held virtually.

The program will offer targeted support in areas such as financial literacy, strategic marketing, business modeling, legal aspects of business, structure and processes, customer management, business branding and so much more, enabling participants to fully capitalize on the opportunities available in Nigeria’s growing economy.

According to the statement, application for the third edition of the GAIN Entrepreneurship Masterclass for Women (Nigeria) opens on September 6, 2024. “At DBN, we believe that women entrepreneurs are crucial to the sustainable development of Nigeria’s economy,” Tony Okpanachi, MD/CEO, DBN stated.

According to him, the partnership with GAIN reaffirms its commitment to support women-led MSMEs by providing necessary tools, knowledge, and financial empowerment to thrive. He stated that addressing the specific challenges women face in business, will create a more inclusive and resilient entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“Through initiatives like this, we aim to close the gender gap in entrepreneurship, ensuring women entrepreneurs have equal access to resources, training, and financing,” Okpanachi stated.

Janet Oladapo, programme officer, GAIN, stated that the entrepreneurship masterclass aligns with the broader missions of both organisations. She disclosed that both partners remain committed to empowering African youth and women by providing the skills and resources necessary to drive sustainable economic development across the continent.

“We are excited for the impact that this holds as we have seen remarkable success in the previous 4 editions of our entrepreneurial masterclasses, and we are happy to extend this opportunity to more women entrepreneurs in 2024.

“This Masterclass not only offers participants more than just high-quality training; it provides them with opportunities to network, receive guidance from seasoned global mentors, and acquire the comprehensive knowledge needed to drive substantial growth in their businesses,” Oladapo stated.

