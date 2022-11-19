Crescent Bearers (1938) Lagos commissions Abijo mosque at 83rd anniversary

The Crescent Bearers (1938) of Lagos, last weekend, commissioned its ultra-modern Abijo mosque at an event to mark its 83rd anniversary. In attendance were prominent dignitaries and members including Saida Ajile Mabadeje, a professor and chairman of the day; Christopher Ibraheem Otayemi, imam of the mosque and lecturer of the day; Dapo Muftau Durosinmi-Etti, chairman of Crescent Bearers who was represented by Abdulfattah Akin Kekere-Ekun.

Other dignitaries include Justice Ishola Olorunimbe, Lateef Olufemi Okunnu; Mustapha Akanni Oshodi, and Aderemi Makanjuola, all members of the association.

“Today, we give glory to Almighty Allah(swt) for the renewed faith in Him as we commemorate the 83rd Anniversary of the founding of the Crescent Bearers (1939), Lagos with the commissioning of this mosque, Crescent Bearers (1939), Lagos Masjid, Abijo.

“The Crescent Bearers have continued in the best tradition of their founding members, to keep faith in Islam through charitable activities which uplift the morale, spiritual and material development of the ummah in Lagos,” Durosinmi-Etti, said.

The association added that the construction of the mosque was financed by the generous donations of members and friends of the Crescent Bearers, some of whom have passed to the world beyond, but with the realization that they would benefit from the promise of Allah that they will inherit mansions in paradise. The foundation stone for the mosque was laid in July 2019 and construction was completed in December 2020.

The Crescent Bearers (1939) Lagos was established to be a leading voice for the modern day Muslim with a primary objective of promoting the attainment of western education by adherents of the Islamic faith, for their collective improvement and upwardly social mobility within a then colonial society. Since then, The Crescent Bearers (1939), Lagos has evolved into a large community, with influential members of the society from all walks of life, bound to a common cause.

He further stated that in line with the society’s many philanthropic activities, the Crescent Bearers (1939), Lagos has committed itself to the cause of fostering positive and moral community development, noting that the Crescent Bearers Mosque, Abijo, was handled and completed by Patrick Waheed Design Consultancy (PWDC), and was donated to the Abijo Community as part of The Crescent Bearers (1939) Lagos’s CSR drive to promote community focussed educational, religious and socio-cultural activities within the area.

Other philanthropic activities of the association include the maintenance of the mourners’ pavilions at Okesuna, Abari and Atan cemeteries; annual university scholarship awards to Muslim students of Lagos indigene; research into the state of Islamic and Muslim education in Lagos and, visitations to Bab es Salam Orphanage Home, Ikeja, Modupe Cole Memorial, Akoka, and The Old Peoples Home, Yaba, Lagos.

The anniversary and commissioning event was brought to a close when Bearer Abdulwasiu Ayodele Martins gave the vote of thanks while the closing prayers were made by Imam Musliu Afisi.