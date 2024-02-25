Create measures to tackle ‘Japa Syndrome’, Makinde tells FG, others at ISAF 2024

…Oyo State Governor advocates for education reforms to address brain drain

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has urged the Federal Government, state governments, and the private sector to implement comprehensive measures to combat the issue of brain drain and ‘Japa’ syndrome among Nigerian youths.

The governor made this call during his address at the recently concluded International Education Conference, ISAF 2024, held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

Governor Makinde stressed the need for creating a conducive educational environment to dissuade young Nigerians from seeking education abroad without returning to contribute to the nation’s development.

He emphasised that while pursuing education overseas is not inherently wrong, it’s essential for Nigerian youths to utilize their acquired skills for the betterment of the country.

Represented by the Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Salihu Abdulwaheed Adelabu, Governor Makinde highlighted his administration’s efforts in the education sector.

He emphasized initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, investing in education and skills development, and generating job opportunities to retain talent within Nigeria.

The governor’s approach, which focuses on removing favoritism and nepotism in teacher recruitment, has yielded positive results, with Oyo State ranking third in the 2023 NECO results.

He reiterated his commitment to providing unhindered access to quality education for all indigenes of Oyo State, echoing the theme of the conference, “Access for All.”

Tolu Eledan, the Managing Director of TOPSEAL Education, UK, commended Governor Makinde’s dedication to education reform, citing it as the reason for choosing Oyo State as the conference’s starting point.

Keynote speakers, including government officials and education experts, highlighted the importance of leveraging technology and encouraging Nigerians studying abroad to return home and contribute to national development.

In his address titled “Lifelong Benefits of Study Abroad,” Debo Akande, the Executive Adviser on Agribusiness and Director-General of Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA), shared his personal experience of studying abroad and returning to Nigeria to make a meaningful impact in his field.

Furthermore, the conference recognized outstanding contributors to the education sector, including His Royal Highness, Oba Muritala Adebayo Akande, Timothy Odebode, and Victoria Samson, for their remarkable achievements and contributions.