Diaspora group commends Gov Makinde’s leadership in wake of Ibadan explosion

A diaspora group known as the Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID) has lauded Governor Seyi Makinde’s swift response and citizen-focused governance approach following the recent explosion in Ibadan.

The group commended the Governor’s actions and urged for the reinforcement of security measures, including the expansion of Closed-Circuit Televisions (CCTV) across strategic locations within the state.

In a press statement issued by Barrister Ayotomiwa Adebayo, spokesperson for OID, on Friday the group expressed solidarity with Governor Makinde and the people of Oyo State in the aftermath of the tragic incident in Bodija, Ibadan.

Adebayo stated, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, and we wish the survivors a speedy recovery.”

The statement highlighted Governor Makinde’s proactive leadership, emphasizing his immediate response to the explosion.

Adebayo remarked, “We acknowledged Governor Makinde’s transformational leadership role, as he rapidly responded to the heartbreak explosion by a visit to the site of the incident, directed the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators for justice, and invited various stakeholders around a common goal.”

OID praised Governor Makinde’s commitment to citizen safety, noting his decision to sign into law an Executive Order on the Safe Handling and Storage of Harmful Substances within Oyo State.

The group commended the Governor’s promise to support affected individuals in rebuilding their lives and covering medical expenses, despite global economic challenges.

Furthermore, OID applauded the collaborative efforts of the Red Cross, security agencies, and emergency management teams in providing immediate assistance to those affected by the explosion.

The group urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Adebayo emphasised Governor Makinde’s effective communication and swift response in restoring trust and dignity in governance.

He stated, “Governor Makinde’s message on security is that everyone’s civic duty is crucial: If you see something, say something, and the authorities will do something.”