CPI, Lounge donate wheelchair, money to cripple

The Challenged Parenthood Initiative (CPI), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in partnership with the Lounge 1 Hospitality Centre, has donated a wheelchair and the sum of fifty thousand naira to Saratu Abdullahi, a cripple girl to help her cope with the reality of life.

Eunice Abimbola Agbogu, the Executive Director of the CPI while presenting the money and wheelchair to the girl at the premises of Lounge 1 in Lokoja, said that it was a fulfilment of her desire to put smiles on the faces of the vulnerable in the society.

She explained that one day she was passing through the Kogi State Government House with her team and saw a young girl crawling on the road under a very hot sun, adding that she said to herself, despite wearing shoes and standing on her toes, the heat was unbearable not to talk of someone crawling.

“I have to do something to change her condition by carrying out aggressive campaign using social media and other networks, and luckily the owner of Lounge 1, a leading entertainment outfit in Lokoja felt the same pain and agreed to collaborate with us,” she said.

Agbogu equally disclosed that her CPI has been in the forefront in providing succour for the vulnerable and those with critical conditions to come back to their feet, adding that there are lots of these people suffering in the society. She urged the public, good-spirited individuals, government at all levels to rise up and support CPI to intervene in cases identified and enrolled.

She reminded that thousands of people with disabilities are blessed with technical capacity and could contribute meaningfully to the development of the country, adding that there is ability in disability, as shown by the performance of the Paralympian in the hustle at the just concluded Commonwealth games in Birmingham.

She said with the wheelchair and the token for her to start up a life-meaning endeavour, she was optimistic that it would spur others to support and collaborate with her organisation for a better and reliable society.

Read also:Ikeja Viva Lamour Lions Club donates refrigerator, wheelchair, others to LUTH’s Pediatric cancer unit

She called on the Kogi State Government and corporate Organisations and individuals to come to the aid of a little lad down with brain tumor at the National Hospital Abuja who needs over Eighteen Million naira for surgery.

Agbogu commended the Management of Lounge1 for making the resources available for the wheelchair and the start-up capital for the girl.

The Managing Director of Lounge 1, Paul Ukwenya, in a remark, promised to continue to impact the lives of people with disabilities, as he called on Nigerians to be of help to the less-privileged in society and commended CPI for her discovery which has brought a new lease of life to Saratu Abdullahi.

Ukwenya described Saratu Abdullahi as one example of many with disabilities that are begging for assistance. He charged Nigerians of all walks of lives to be the agent of change in impacting the lives of the less-privileged, pointing out that if citizens fail to assist their fellow human beings who are in need, there wouldn’t be a safe and just society.

Chairman of NUJ, Kogi Council, Momohjimoh Adeiza commended the CPI and Lounge 1 for bringing joy to the less-endowed in society and urged them to continue with the good works no matter the challenges. He pleaded with Nigerians to see something and do something to make the world a better place for all.

Saratu Abdullahi, the beneficiary, thanked the donors and prayed God to help them in their own time of need, as she promised to immediately start learning fashion designing which she said had been her dream to be great in life.