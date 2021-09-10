Ikeja Viva L’amour Lions Club donates refrigerator, wheelchair, others to LUTH’s Pediatric cancer unit

Ikeja Viva L’amour Lions Club has restated its commitment to boosting the health care sector in Nigeria as it recently donated a wheelchair, refrigerator and a purse amongst others to the Pediatric cancer department of Lagos University Teaching Hospital, (LUTH).

The Club, which also held its cancer awareness alongside the donations, said the gesture was part of its five pillars geared towards helping the needy in the society.

Speaking during the cancer awareness programme and donation of the items at LUTH, Agnes Duke, the club president said members of Lions Club carry out projects on five core units annually; one of which is on paediatric cancer.

She said the club will also be carrying out other activities focused on feeding the hungry, treatment for the blind, and community environmental sanitation.

Also speaking at the event, Jane Akinbi, the activity chairperson stressed that the club is all about serving the needy in the society and that was why Ikeja Viva L’amour Lions Club decided to give its support to the Pediatric cancer department of LUTH.

“We have presented a fridge to them which they need to preserve their medications. We have also presented them with a wheelchair, some plastics which they requested for, children nose masks, waste bin and some cash support.

“We are here to support them. We are reaching out to the needy in society. We will still visit in the near future and support where necessary,” Akinbi said.

Speaking earlier, Agboluaje Bolatumi, deputy director, Nursing Service Pediatric cancer department, LUTH thanked members of the Club for meeting the needs of the children, calling on other organisations to emulate what Ikeja Viva L’amour Lions Club is doing.

Bolatumi disclosed that the children are often in need of blood as the ailment drains their blood and cells, adding that blood donors will also be appreciated.

“This unit is a special unit because we deal with children living with cancer. We are dedicated and passionate towards the children. It is a special unit. The cancer affects their blood and kidney. The treatment is not complete without the support of organisations and individuals,” she added.

Princess Adetope Tychus, the international director of Lions club who represented the district governor said she was pleased with what Ikeja Viva L’amour Lions Club is doing.

Tychus said Lions Club is known for reaching out to the needy, adding that several projects the club has put in place have outlived many of its members and is still functioning today.