RevolutionPlus awards N2m to Super Eagles for victory over Liberia

RevolutionPlus Property, a foremost real estate company, has awarded the sum of two million Naira to celebrate the Super Eagles of Nigeria victory over Liberia, in a bid to further boost the morale of the team at the ongoing qualifiers for the African Nations Cup.

The event, a private dinner took place on September 4, 2021. It was graced by AmajuPinnic, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), TaiyeIge, CEO of HotSports Media Group, Femi Raji, Super Eagles Media Officer, BukolaOlopade, MD/CEO at Nilayo Sports Management Limited, the Super Eagles team, officials of the NFF to mention a few.

Bamidele Onalaja, the group managing director of RevolutionPlus Property and Tolulope Onalaja, the group executive director, who were also present at the event stated their delight in being associated with the National Team. They emphasized the need for the team members to invest in real estate as that is one of the most assured means of securing the future especially during their active years.

“No matter where you go, you will surely return home to Nigeria; our plan as your real estate partner is to create an investment plan for you that will safeguard both your future and assets. This way you know that there is always something for you to fall back on when the time comes. The logic to real estate is to purchase a property, watch it appreciate while you focus on other things as they say the best time to invest in real estate is now,” Onalaja said.

He also promised to give an additional two million Naira to the Super Eagles victory against Cape Verde.

Pinnick openly endorsed the insightful initiative that the Revolution Plus team has brought to the players. “Everything you do in real estate is an investment, whether you choose to buy and build or just buy and resell, it is always a win-win situation. Nothing will give me more joy than to see that every one of you is properly positioned for the future,” He added.

RevolutionPlus Property became the official real Estate Partner of the Super Eagles in June 2021 and since then the organization has been on active campaigns to support the Super Eagles, NFF, and other National Teams.

Ahmed Musa, the captain of the team urged his team members to invest with RevolutionPlus as he is also an active investor in real estate.

RevolutionPlus Property started operations in 2014 and has seven branches in Nigeria (and counting) with an international office in Dallas, Texas, USA.