COVID-19:JOHESU, AHPA urge health workers to support govt, demand inclusion in palliatives

The Joint Health Sector Unions, (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professionals(AHPA) calls on all health workers across Nigeria to support governments, both federal and states in curtailing the spread of the novel Corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A statement signed by the National Chairman of JOHESU, Bio Joy Josiah and Secretary of the union, Ekpebor Florence lauded members in their courageous efforts so far especially those at boarder/entry points, emergency units, ICU and in various Isolation Centres for their resilience and commitment to combat the dreaded COVID-19 menace.

JOHESU in the statement observed that despite agitations among health workers over unkept commitment and promises from federal and states government, health workers have stood tall in the forefront as first responders in stemming the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

“Leadership greatly salutes the commitment and patriotism shown by members and call for both federal and state governments to provide the needed tools like PPEs and other necessary gadgets, etc, for the protection of members at this very trying time of our Nation,” the statement said.

JOHESU commended President Muhammadu Buhari for an instructive broadcast on COVID-19 while demanding strong inclusion of our members in the implementation of the various economic stimulus measures, interventions and palliatives mentioned in the speech to motivate health professionals and staff.

JOHESU/AHPA therefore charged members to actively participate in all Task force/Committees and urge the inclusion of members in the various COVID-19 taskforce and committees by both federal and state governments in combatting the pandemic.

“We appeal to Nigerians to adhere to all instructions/regulations, including the stay at home order and work from home directives to guide against further spread of the virus, while strongly appealing to citizens to maintain good hygiene, by washing hands with soap frequently or use appropriate alcohol based hand sanitizers and reminds all, the importance of strict observance of social distancing and stay safe,” the statement added.

Innocent Odoh, Abuja