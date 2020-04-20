COVID-19: REDAN donates 200 bags of  rice, 200 cartons of indomie, others to FCT

The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has donated 200 bags of 5kg rice, 200 cartons of indomie noodles, 50 bags of semovita and 69 bottles of groundnut oil for distribution to households in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to enable them comply with the sit-at-home directives.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last Tuesday, for the second time, issued a sit-at-home order for the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States to control the spread of the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic.

Presenting the items to the FCT Administration, REDAN President/Chairman of Council, Aliyu Oroji Wamakko said the donation was part of the association’s corporate social responsibility especially in this critical period of the global pandemic.

Wammako noted that with the sit-at-home directive, the association realized that some Nigerians are homeless while others are living in congested homes, just as he pledged REDAN readiness to partner with the FCT Administration to systematically increase the stock of housing in the territory.

He also prayed that the nation gets over the pandemic soon and appreciated the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari, members of the Presidential Task Force, health personnel and staff of the FCT Administration who are doing their best to contain this virus.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Administration, the FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu described the pandemic as a war zone, noting that the donation received so far would go a long way to cushion the effect of sit-at-home order.

Aliyu who was represented by the Director General of FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Abbass Idriss, appreciated REDAN for its kind gesture at this critical time.

The Minister called on others to emulate this kind gesture and assured the group that the items would be distributed to the vulnerable in rural communities.

“We are faced with a war of the coronavirus pandemic and hunger is another war of itself. We have received assistance from organisations like REDAN due to the lockdown in the nation’s capital. In the FCT, we have already commenced the distribution of the palliative and we started with Abaji area council and we are loading to go to Kuje and Kwali area councils tomorrow by the grace of God.

“We will like to go round the area councils on or before fasting commences. The government is not unmindful of the hardship people are going through and we believe that these palliatives will assist a great deal”, Aliyu said.