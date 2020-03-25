COVID-19: Kwara govt bans commercial transportation, closes markets  

As part of effort to prevent the spread of Coronavirus into Kwara, the state government has ordered the ban of commercial transportation of all means, closure of all religions centres and major markets in the state.

This was disclosed on Wednesday eventing by Kayode Alabi, the state deputy governor who is also the chairman, technical committee on Covid-19.

According to him, the development became imperative in order to protect the lives of the residents of the state, adding that, the government would put security arrangement on ground so as to ensure the compliance of the order in the state.

The deputy governor explained further that “the locking down of the state would curb any invasion of unsuspected members of the public that may likely invading the state through commercial operators from the neighbouring states of the federation.

“The fast food operators in the state should do take-away of their foods and avoid any customers to sit down to eat in their business premises henceforth”.

Alabi, however, called on the people of the state to cooperate with the government in the task of curtailing the invasion of the pandemic disease in the state.

On the issue of the insinuation that the state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has been on isolation for allegedly shaking hands with the top federal government officials, Alabi clarified that “I want to say emphatically that, our governor is not in isolation and he is hale and hearty”.