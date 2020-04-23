COVID-19: ‘Children at increased risk of child labour, sexual exploitation’

Save the Children International Nigeria has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will push many poor households to turn to desperate measures, and children could face increased risk of child labour, sexual exploitation or child marriage, as families struggle to survive.

The organisation expressed deep concerns that the socio-economic impact of the pandemic could turn into a serious child rights crisis in Nigeria, as hundreds of thousands of the most vulnerable children could be exposed to a dangerous mix of extreme poverty, malnutrition and hunger as a result of the virus, if actionable measures are not taken.

Save the Children therefore urged the authorities in Nigeria to scale up social protection measures such as provision of cash and food assistance for the most vulnerable children and families, to urgently mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“As the numbers of COVID-19 cases rise in Nigeria to 782, and the virus is spreading to different States, children are seriously affected when parents and caregivers are infected by the virus and taken away for care. We are working closely with the government to support efforts to contain the virus and keep children safe and protected amid the pandemic.” Mercy Gichuhi, the Acting Country Director, Save the Children International Nigeria, said in a statement on Thursday.

“We must act now and rapidly scale up support for children whose families’ income is insecure and live in fragile communities. There is a need for increased protection for children, especially girls, displaced children, and other vulnerable groups. Our collective efforts and sustainable actions in responding to the pandemic should ensure that no child is left behind, vulnerable or unprotected”, explained Gichuhi.

Ibrahim Maharazu, Speaker, Katsina State Children’s Parliament, decried that the pandemic is threatening children’s right to participation, protection, education and healthy life.

“I can see a possible increase in child abuse as children from poor households might go to rich people in the community for food. They may be emotionally, physically or sexually exploited in exchange for food and financial support.

“There are people who take advantage of the poor families and the pandemic. This is very bad for children and it can have a long-lasting impact on them. The government should hold such perpetrators accountable,” he said.

Maryam Ahmed, Youth Ambassador, Save the Children International Nigeria, stressed that it was important that children and other marginalized groups are not excluded in Covid-19 response activities.

“They should be safe, and also consulted on proper education and protection measures to be in place,” Ahmed said.

Godsgift Onyedinefu, Abuja