Court dismisses NANS’ case against ASUU

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday dismissed the lawsuit brought before it by the National Association of Nigerian Students, (NANS) against the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government to put an end to the ongoing strike action.

Justice Polycarp Hamman terminated further proceedings in the matter after it was withdrawn by the factional President of NANS, Umar Faruk Lawal.

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) had on September 21, ordered ASUU to call off its seven-month-old nationwide strike. However, the court decision was rejected by NANS, insisting that the lecturers cannot be forced back to work.

Justice Hamman held that the order was both in the national interest and for the sake of undergraduates in the country that have been at home since February 14.

“The balance of convenience tilts in favour of the applicant,” Hamman said.

“I hold that this application is meritorious and this application is granted.”