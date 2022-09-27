ASUU strike: FG makes U-turn over universities resumption order

The federal government has changed its stance on the directive it issued to all federal universities vice-chancellors and pro-chancellors to reopen their institutions for academic activities.

A circular tagged NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135 had earlier been addressed to all vice-chancellors; pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils of federal universities ordering them to re-open universities.

However, in another circular tagged NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/136 on Monday, September 26, which was also signed by Sam Onazi, the director of finance and account of the NUC, the commission withdrew the order.

The NUC letter tagged withdrawal of circular NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135 dated September 23, 2022, partly read: “I have been directed to withdraw the NUC Circular Ref: NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135, and dated September 23, 2022, on the above subject.

“Consequently, the said circular stands withdrawn. All pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils, as well as vice-chancellors of federal universities, are to please note.

Further development and information would be communicated to all relevant stakeholders. “Please accept the assurances of the Executive Secretary’s warmest regards.”#

Recall that the committee of vice-chancellors had announced its plans to meet with the pro-chancellors of the various universities on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 to review the federal government’s directive to reopen public universities for academic activities.

This was to address the situation following the National Universities Commission (NUC) had issued a statement to all the vice- chancellors and pro-chancellors of federal university to reopen their institutions for academic activities.

Sam Onazi, issued a statement on behalf of Abubakar Rasheed, the executive secretary of the commission directing universities to resume academic activities in compliance to the industrial court ruling that ASUU members have to return to work while case is ongoing.

“Ensure that ASUU members immediately resume/commence lectures, restore the daily activities and routine of the various university campuses,” the statement read in part.

BusinessDay had earlier announced that the industrial court had ordered ASUU members to suspend the lingering strike citing that it is against the labour act for employees to be on strike while their case is being decided in court.

ASUU however is alleged to have filed an appeal against the judgment of the industrial court.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14 when the union announced a 30-day warning strike to give the government the opportunity to address its demands.

Meetings have been going on since with no concrete result to resolving the impasse. The federal government’s stance of no work, no pay seems to be the most disturbing obstacle to reaching an agreement with ASUU.