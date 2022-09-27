Schools are open, but we won’t teach, ASUU tells FG on resumption order

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday said that the Federal Government owned her universities and can decide when to close and open them.

However, Ayoola Akinwole, ASUU chairman, University of Ibadan, who stated this noted that the union never shut down universities adding that her members would not be in classes but will continue to do their researches and community services.

The ASUU boss stated that the union is on strike with her members are withdrawing their services from teaching, supervising and holding statutory meetings in line with the ongoing strike.

“We remain committed to our resolve to prosecute the strike and our members have resolved not to be caged by tyrannical orders. As you know, we have appealed the Industrial court ruling,” Akinwole said.

“Our members will have nothing to do with teaching, supervision nor attend statutory meetings until our demands are met and the strike is suspended by the leadership of the union.”