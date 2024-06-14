Court dismisses FIRS tax case against arrested Binance executives

The Federal High Court in Nigeria has discharged Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) tax evasion case against Binance, following the appointment of a Nigerian representative for Binance.

On Friday, the court struck out the FIRS charges against Gambaryan and Nadeem after Binance and the FIRS confirmed the appointment of Ayodele Omotilewa as the company’s representative. The FIRS has now filed fresh charges listing Binance as the sole defendant.

