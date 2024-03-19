Court denies Nnamdi Kanu bail

The Federal High Court in Abuja has denied bail to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),.

The court, in its ruling on Tuesday however, granted accelerated hearing of the case.

Kanu, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his arrest in June 2021 is facing terrorism-related charges following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Appeal Court’s verdict that discharged him in the previous year.

Alloy Ejimakor, Counsel for the IPOB leader had argued on February 15, 2023, for the consideration of his client’s bail application and preliminary objection before the trial proceeds.

Ejimako highlighted Kanu’s health condition, citing affirmation from a Federal Government hospital, and claimed that Kanu’s continued detention poses a threat to his life.

He attributed trial delays to the prosecution’s multiple amendments of charges, emphasizing the defense’s interest in a timely conclusion in the nation’s best interest.