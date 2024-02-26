Court fixes March 19 to rule on Nnamdi Kanu’s bail application

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned rulings on Nnamdi Kanu’s bail application to March 19, with his trial set to commence on March 20, 2023.

Kanu is facing terrorism-related charges following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Appeal Court’s verdict that discharged him a year ago.

Alloy Ejimako, Kanu’s lawyer argued on February 15, 2023, for the consideration of his client’s bail application and preliminary objection before the trial proceeds. The prosecution, represented by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, opposed the bail application but expressed readiness to argue the preliminary objection.

Ejimako highlighted Kanu’s health condition, citing affirmation from a Federal Government hospital, and claimed that Kanu’s continued detention poses a threat to his life.

He attributed trial delays to the prosecution’s multiple amendments of charges, emphasising the defence’s interest in a timely conclusion in the nation’s best interest.

Ejiofor announced his appearance for Kanu, while Ejimako spoke on behalf of the legal team. Ejimako presented two motions – one for bail and another for a preliminary objection, stating the Supreme Court’s remittance of the case back to the court.

The Federal Government’s counsel, Awomolo, opposed the bail application, requesting time to respond to Kanu’s further affidavit on bail. However, Ejimako asserted that the affidavit was served on the same day, prompting Justice Nyako to clarify that the bail application does not halt the trial’s commencement.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the handling of the case since 2015, Justice Nyako urged both sides to avoid disrupting proceedings. Awomolo assured the court of his readiness to argue the bail application. Ejimako pressed for Kanu’s bail on legal grounds, emphasizing his serious heart condition confirmed by a government hospital.

Awomolo contended that there was insufficient evidence to warrant Kanu’s bail, citing the court’s previous ruling on his bail violation. He urged the court to dismiss the application or expedite the case, referencing constitutional provisions regarding medical facilities for detainees.

Ejimako’s preliminary objection sought restrictions on the seizure of documents, note-taking during lawyer visits, and eavesdropping on Kanu’s conversations. Awomolo deemed it an abuse of the court process, stating that a lawyer cannot dictate court proceedings. He defended the secret police’s diligence in protecting Kanu’s life.

Justice Nyako scheduled March 19 for the bail ruling and March 20 for the trial’s commencement, marking another chapter in Kanu’s legal saga that began in 2015.