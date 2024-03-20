Court denies Nnamdi Kanu bail, grants accelerated trial

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday denied the bail request from the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Binta Nyako, the presiding judge, granted an accelerated trial instead.

Alloy Ejimakor, the defense lawyer, previously requested the court to release Kanu on bail before the trial began.

Ejimakor claimed Kanu’s health was failing and that his detention by the DSS posed a risk to his life.

He also mentioned that Kanu’s imprisonment would hinder his ability to defend himself adequately.

However, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), representing the government, asked the court to reject the bail plea and opt for a swift trial.

Awomolo pointed out the availability of medical care by the DSS.

He also reminded the court of Kanu’s past bail breach and highlighted the absence of a sworn statement from Kanu promising not to abscond if released.

Recall that Kanu was granted bail due to health concerns on April 25, 2017, after 18 months in custody but left the country following a military raid on his home in September 2017.