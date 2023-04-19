Court adjourns trial of EFCC vs Bello N3bn fraud charge to May 30, 31

The hearing of the alleged N3 billion fraud charge brought against Ali Bello and three others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has been adjourned to May 30 and 31, 2023 for continuation.

When the matter in the suit marked ABJ/CR/573/2022 (FRN Vs. Ali Bello and 3 others) was called for hearing on Tuesday, the Prosecution, led by Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, called Nicholas O., their first witness from the American International School, Abuja.

Nicholas could not complete his testimony as the Defence team, led by AM Aliyu, objected to documents, which the EFCC sought to tender in evidence through the witness.

He, however, prayed the Court to allow him raise the objection in the Final Written Address while admitting the documents provisionally.

Rotimi Oyedepo, counsel to the Prosecution objected on the ground that the documents could not be provisionally admitted.

A.M. Aliyu SAN therefore prayed the Court to allow him address his point of objection to the documents before the documents were admitted in evidence.

Based on health grounds, he prayed the Court to allow him argue his objection at the next adjourned date.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu consequently adjourned the matter to the last two days of May 2023 to continue the trial.

Meanwhile, the court had on February 20, 2023 granted bail to Ali Bello, alongside three others, in the sum of N500 million.