Court adjourns FRN Vs Ali Bello & Anor trial to February 6 for further examination

The trial in the case labeled FHC/ABJ/CR/550/2022: FRN v. Ali Bello & Anor, resumed on Monday before Justice J. K Omotosho at the Federal High Court, Abuja Division.

The session witnessed the rigorous cross-examination of the Prosecution’s second Witness, Edward Bananda, from the United Bank for Africa, by the counsels representing the 1st and 2nd Defendants, A.M Aliyu SAN and Nureini Jimoh SAN, respectively.

Bananda, upon scrutiny of the bank statements presented as evidence, expressed inability to recall the names of Ali Bello and Dauda Suleiman as beneficiaries who made withdrawals from the Account tendered.

However, he confirmed that Abdulsalam Hudu was the primary figure behind most withdrawals from the account.

Regarding the cash transactions of the Kogi State Government and the Kogi State Government House Administration, Bananda affirmed that they did not violate the Cash Withdrawal Policy of the CBN or any relevant law, as evidenced by the Statements of Account.

Rotimi Oyedepo SAN’s attempt to re-examine the Witness on the absence of Ali Bello and Dauda Suleiman’s names on the Statements of Account and the operation of a computer was dismissed by the court.

Consequently, the trial was adjourned to February 6, 2024, for further proceedings. The case remains under the judicial spotlight as the legal intricacies continue to unfold.