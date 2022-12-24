CorpsAfrica swears-in volunteers to facilitate high-impact community’s projects

CorpsAfrica, a non-profit organisation, has sworn-in the first cohort of volunteers in Ghana to lead small-scale and high-impact projects identified in their host communities.

At a recent ceremony, eighteen volunteers, who have gone through five weeks of Pre-Service Training (PST), took the oath of service.

In her keynote address, Virginia Palmer, US Ambassador in Ghana in a statement recalled that Ghana was the first country in 1961 to welcome Peace Corps volunteers.

She said there is no question about the impact that Peace Corps volunteers have had in the country- the same spirit of volunteerism that inspired CorpsAfrica.

“I have seen first-hand the transformational power of CorpsAfrica in Malawi. How exciting to know that you now have the ability to improve livelihoods in Ghana, one community at a time. CorpsAfrica is a leading example of developing young Africans as change agents for their communities,” she added.

Liz Fanning, founder & executive director of CorpsAfrica, said the organisation is proud of the volunteers as they embark on a journey of service in their respective communities.

She noted that the volunteers began their training as strangers but have now bonded together as family and we know that they will be successful because the qualities that will make them successful are the same qualities on which we chose them.

“These volunteers have morals that no one taught them and we hope they share it with their communities and for the whole country to benefit,” she said.

“Leveraging the experience to scale up across Africa, building an opportunity and a transforming experience for young Africans, we are certain that these volunteers will be a model for community development,” she added.

Also, Moses Cofie, country director of CorpsAfrica Ghana, explained that the mission of CorpsAfrica resonates with leaders who have development at heart.

He added that “the experience that volunteers gain is transformative; a kind that prepares them to become respected and recognised experts for sustainable development”.

“I am still convinced we have smart, young people like these whose behaviours and attitudes can be influenced to put societies and communities above self.”

For change to be sustainable, it must be rooted in a mindset shift. The CorpsAfrica module excites me because it guarantees an absolute shift in the mindset for its volunteers and the communities we engage.”

The volunteers are expected to represent CorpsAfrica in their communities of origin and act as change agents who will facilitate sustainable development.