Coronavirus: 2.6m poor Nigerians to benefit from FG’s cash transfer intervention

The minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq has said 2.6m vulnerable persons are currently to benefit from the Federal government cash transfer intervention programme.

Also, over 11m households have been identified in 35 states to benefit from the palliative measure.

Fielding questions from newsmen at the presidential task force media briefing on Thursday, the minister said 6 vulnerable persons are identified in each household.

Out of the 2.6 million, Farouq said the FCT has 5,982 households, in Nasarawa, 8,271; Katsina, 6,732; and Anambra state has 1,367 households respectively.

She further said the ministry is working seriously to cover additional 1m households subsequently.

Insisting that there was no favoritism in the palliative support, Farouq stressed that the ministry capture the vulnerable persons by community engagement.

This, she revealed that the ministry usually meet with the community leaders who decide those who are most vulnerable in the areas.

“The SIP has been on since 2016 and the social national register that we have as at March 31, 2020 is made up of 11,450,537 poor and vulnerable people in 35 states and 453 Local Government Areas across the country.

“Now, currently the beneficiaries that we give this cash transfer to are 2.6million people.

“In FCT, we have 5,982 households, in Nasarawa, we have 8,271 households, Katsina has 6,732 households, and Anambra has 1,367 households.And by general standard, households composition is 6 persons.

“We are thinking of expanding the register, we are in touch with the UN social protection donor group to see how the register can be rapidly expanded to cover additional 1million households.But we have 11.4 million households in the register that are ready for this intervention.

“The way the people are captured is by community engagement. We go in and reach the community, opinion leaders, religious leaders who are the ones that decide which families fall within that category of poor and vulnerable households.And that is what we use, so there is really accountability and transparency in this regard,” Farouq stated.