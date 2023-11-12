Cornerstone Foundation supports fight against chronic health conditions among traders

As part of efforts to support the fight against chronic diseases including Diabetes and Hypertension in Nigeria, Cornerstone Insurance Plc Foundation (CIPLCF) has taken a free medical outreach to residents of Ogba in the Ikeja area of Lagos State.

The healthcare programme, which is part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of the company, is aimed at creating strong awareness about the importance of routine medical check-ups and providing traders with the opportunity to know their health status by undergoing free diabetes and hypertension tests.

Speaking at the medical outreach held at Ogba Central Mall, Cordelia Ekeocha, head of marketing and corporate communications of the company, said there was a need to draw attention to the prevalence of diabetes and hypertension which have become silent killers among the Nigerian populace.

Ekeocha said the Foundation put together the free medical tests in various markets of the federation as their way to give back to society with their CSR programme, improve public perception and goodwill in society, and create awareness as well as visibility for the brand.

According to her, the health programme will touch lives and make sure the future is assured and educate the people on the causes and prevention of Diabetes and Hypertension.

She further said that the medical outreach which was previously held in Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Uyo and Abuja serves as a sensitisation exercise to help in the early detection of illnesses and to prescribe treatment.

“As you are aware, health and safety form part of our charitable objectives. This year we have decided to move our medical outreach to the markets in a bid to create awareness about the dangers of diabetes and hypertension. Beyond providing free medical check-ups, we are also giving drugs and other corporate gifts at no cost to the traders,” Ekeocha said.

Princewill Anyabuike, a medical doctor from Sirora Hospital Festac, said medical outreaches are very important CSR initiatives for any company to embark on because such activities help create health awareness, identify chronic diseases and help to proffer first-level management.

Anyabuike said the event is targeted towards identifying Hypertension and Diabetes which are the two most common chronic health conditions that people in the West African region suffer from.

He encouraged the traders to strictly comply with their drug prescriptions and ensure regular clinic visits.

Some beneficiaries of the free medical tests expressed satisfaction with the impact, saying it came at a time when Nigerians are faced with economic challenges and family obligations.