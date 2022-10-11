Cordros grants N100,000 investment seed capital to undergraduates

In its bid to drive financial inclusion among Nigerian undergraduates and in celebration of its 15th anniversary, Cordros Capital has granted 15 beneficiaries in the Cordros Undergraduates Financial Literacy and Empowerment Programme 2022, an investment seed capital of N100,000 each.

“In line with our strategic objective of providing adequate financial literacy to the investing public; while we help our clients grow and manage their wealth, we decided to focus our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project this year on Nigerian undergraduates,” Wale Agbeyangi, the group managing director, Cordros Capital limited stated.

Agbeyangi, who was represented by Christian Orakekwe, the managing director of Cordros Securities limited, stated that the application window for the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project tagged, ‘Cordros Undergraduates Financial Literacy and Empowerment Programme 2022’ was opened in August.

Read also: Cordros launches fixed income fund targeting retail investors

Thereafter, eligible undergraduates were tasked to submit a two-minute video presenting their arguments on, “if it is better to save or invest in financial instruments”.

The best 20 videos were selected by a panel, and the videos were posted online for reactions from members of the public.

The top 15 submissions based on public opinion were selected as beneficiaries to participate in the financial literacy training, where they receive seed capital of N100,000 each to set up an investment portfolio.

“Only Nigerian undergraduates in a Nigerian university or Polytechnic with a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.0 or its equivalent were eligible to apply for the programme,” Agbeyangi stated.

He disclosed that the decision to select 15 beneficiaries was significant owing to the fact that Cordros Capital Limited celebrated its 15th anniversary this year.

“I encourage all our beneficiaries to make the best use of the opportunity by putting into practice the investment knowledge gained here today and building on the seed capital they have received,” Agbeyangi stated.