Contestants thrill judges, fans at Bigi sponsored Nigerian Idol Week 4 live show

Nigeria’s most anticipated music reality TV show, Nigerian Idol, sponsored by Naija’s favorite range of carbonated beverages, Bigi drinks, witnessed moments of refreshing performances from contestants during the week 4 live show that kept the judges and fans electrified.

It was a special weekend of music contests characterized by Bigi moments – excitement, spectacle, cheers and rousing performances staged by the contestants, who were tasked to perform a song, each that depicts the most inspiring sound track of their lives and music journey.

Zadok’s rendition of Soul Provider by iconic American singer and songwriter, Michael Bolton, popularly known for his series of pop rock ballads, erupted excitement and sing-along moments from the judges and fans who graced the live show. The 27-year old singer gave a touching and soulful performance of the smash hit from 1989 which pulled a standing ovation from the judges and music crowd.

17-years-old Itohan also graced the stage where she delivered one of Whitney Houston’s classics, I Look To You. Performed refreshingly well with a mesmerizing voice that kept viewers glued to their screens, the young talented singer was commended by the judges for putting up one of her best performances in the music contest so far.

Then came Jordan, who gave an outstanding performance of the show tune ‘This is Me’ from the 2017 Box Office hit, ‘The Greatest Showman,’ a song that spiced up the evening with tunes that serenaded music lovers and fans of the show.

However, the electrifying performances staged by the contestants did not extend to Abigail, who was evicted from the journey to the Idol crown where the winner will go home with N100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Naira) worth of prizes, including a recording deal from a label, a brand-new Sports Utility Vehicle [SUV], cash prizes, and other exciting gifts.

The show’s exhilarating climax came with the announcement of Progress who made top 8 contestants that will advance to the next stage of the live show. He wrapped up the evening with a magical performance of the hit gospel song I Need An Angel by American Idol winner, Ruben Studdard. Progress’ range stood out amongst many of his peers and that vocal dexterity carried him through the night into the live show to be aired next week.

Powered by the Bigi Carbonated Soft drink brand of Rite Foods, the musical show acclaimed for birthing young music mega stars will continue with more electrifying performances from the eight contenders in the next episode on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153 and GOtv Supa Channel 6), and Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154 & GOtv Channel 2).