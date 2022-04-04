Africa’s Travel Indaba to showcase continent’s diverse tourism offering

With the return of tourism activities in Africa having seen a leap in the first quarter of the year, the continent’s tourism sector is bracing itself to once again conduct business at the upcoming Africa’s Travel Indaba.

The successful hosting of the 16th Meetings Africa event by South Africa has sent a strong signal to the world about the readiness of Africa, buoying the confidence of many to set sight on the leisure show.

Slated to take place from May 2-5, 2022 in Durban, South Africa, the leading leisure show in the Africa region will be looking to take off from where the successful MeetingsAfrica held in Johannesburg earlier this year.

The show, according to the organisers, is to offer the tourism sector the opportune platform to showcase to the world what is on offer at Africa’s Travel Indaba 2022, a trade show that has established itself as the continent’s premier tourism trade platform.

South African Tourism is looking to rally the continent and welcome back international delegates from various parts of the world to reconnect and share the real success stories of resilience, whilst demonstrating Africa’s world-class tourism products that will continue to give travellers an unforgettable experience.

According to Amanda Kotze-Nhlapo, chief convention bureau officer, South African National Convention Bureau, Africa’s Travel Indaba is South Africa Tourism’s marquee leisure show.

She expressed her willingness and pleasure to welcome back participants and share ideas.

“This is our signature leisure tourism trade show and we are thrilled that we, as a tourism sector, can once again gather in person, network, share ideas and do business that will contribute to the much-needed recovery,” Nlapo-Kotse said.

“We know from our research and connections with partners and consumers that travellers increasingly want to live their lives to the fullest again but that they are looking for reassurance that it is indeed safe to travel. With globally-bench marked health and safety protocols in place, all travellers (domestic, regional and international) can have the comfort of knowing that they will be safe while enjoying their time in South Africa. Africa’s Travel Indaba is our showcase of all that South Africa and Team Africa has to offer, ranging from quality assured accommodation establishments, adventure, relaxation, lifestyle events, and culture and heritage-inspired experiences and products” concluded Kotze-Nhlapo.

There will be insightful educational and information sharing sessions throughout the three days anchored on innovation, ideas, new trends and solutions to the challenges that will accelerate the recovery and growth of the tourism sector.

It will feature globally selected and vetted quality buyers; amid an effective online diary and matchmaking system, that closely pairs buyers’ needs with exhibitors’ offerings in order to ensure a more efficient and productive trade show. While registration for exhibitors is already open, early-bird discounts will be available to exhibitors who confirm their participation by March 31, 2022.

As well, leisure travel is set to continue on its recovery paths throughout the remainder of 2022, with South Africa, in particular, benefiting from its upcoming events.