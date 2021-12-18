Constituents mount pressure on lawmakers for jobs in Custom Service

Members of the House of Representatives are under intense pressure from constituents, seeking jobs in the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) in the ongoing recruitment exercise by the Service.

Leke Abejide, Chairman of the House Committee on Customs and Excise who gave this indication at a press conference in Abuja said the exercise was not full recruitment but to fill the gaps of cadres not filled in the last recruitment process.

Abejide said it became important to make the clarification because of the pressures from their constituents who are not aware that the NCS is not undertaking massive recruitment.

The lawmaker explained that Customs has “four (4) cadres to recruit namely: Superintendent, Inspectorate, Level 04 and Level 03, one per LGA. Any cadre already filled in the just concluded recruitment will not be available in the portal opened on 13/12/2021.

“If the current CEMA Bill before the National Assembly is passed and the Nigeria Customs Service has the proposed 4 percent FOB it will be easier for them to recruit over 10,000 Officers at once and also be able to pay them. At the moment the 7 percent collection cannot allow them to do that because it is insufficient to pay salaries of the current 15,439 officers in its workforce.”