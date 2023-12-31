Confusion in Rivers as Fubara-backed speaker resigns

Confusion erupted in Rivers State in the last hours of the last day of 2023 following the resignation of one of the two speakership contenders in the crisis-ridden state.

The Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA) has two speakers. One is Martins Amaewhule who is backed by ex-governor, Nyesom Wike. He controls 26 lawmakers in the Assembly, but he defected to another political party and is being regarded as no more a lawmaker by virtue of section 109 of the 1999 constitution.

The other is Edison Ehie, who is regarded as backed by Governor Sim Fubara and who controls three other lawmakers. He however carries an air of authenticity because a high court in Port Harcourt recocgnised his group.

Ehie resigned on Sunday, causing huge confusion in the state. Some say it may be part of the Aso Rock Agreement, while some others say he may be frustrated because he was not recognized by the agreement as a force or party to the dispute.

Whatever the case, Ehie has resigned both as a speaker and member of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

In the letter dated December 29, 2023, but made public in the last hours of December 31, 2023, Ehie addressed the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and deeply appreciated his colleagues.

He said he was ready to serve his constituency (Ahoada East State Constituency) in other capacities.

No authority was ready to explain the implication of the resignation of the leader of the Fubara lawmakers. The coming hours may prove if truly it is part of the agreement in Aso Rock since the governor has stated that no sacrifice was too big to make for peace to return to governance in the state.