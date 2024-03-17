Communal clashes: Adamawa govt promises hard times for trouble makers

The Adamawa State government has condemned the communal clashes that erupted in the Selti community of Numan Local Government Area of the state, North-eastern Nigeria.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri made the condemnation while in Numan for peace talks, following the recent clashes between the warring parties.

The clashes necessitated a swift response by the state government as they engaged leaders from the affected communities in peace talks.

Secretary to the state government Auwal Tukur, who led the government delegation and the state service commanders on the fact-finding mission to Numan, stressed that the government remained focused on its mandate of maintaining peace, unity and stability in the state.

Over the years, some communities in the Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State have been hot spots for communal clashes however, Governor Fintiri on the assumption of office was able to chart a new path for peace in the area and restore normalcy, until the recent crisis in Selti community.

Tukur tasked the warring parties to eschew violence and make peace for meaningful change and development.

He also emphasised that the security and well-being of the citizens will never be compromised under any guise, warning that the Adamawa State government will not spare those fanning the embers of discord.

The Youth leader, who is equally the liaison officer on security in Numan local government, Ismaila Murey and the Fulani representative of Numan Kingdom, Maikano Ahmadu said misunderstanding is bound to happen, they however, applaud Governor Fintiri and the security agents for their swift response to such situations.

They both described the Fintiri-led administration as a champion of peace, unity, justice and fairness, expressing their renewed commitment to peace enterprise and stability.

The delegation was earlier at the palace of Hama Bachama, Daniel Shaga, where they thanked his leadership and patience of those affected to prevent further escalation of violence.

The traditional ruler acknowledged the government’s prompt intervention, noting that the circle of conflict was unnecessary and avoidable.

He made the case on the need to look into the root cause of the crisis to stem the tide, promising not to relent, but to continue to expose the perpetrators of such conflict for the law to take its course