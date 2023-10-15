Command School Alumni announce N30m empowerment scheme for old students

…donate foodstuffs, toiletries to orphans, non-teaching staff

As part of efforts to give back to their Alma mater and assist the less-privileged among the 1998 Academic Set, Alumni of Command Secondary School, Ipaja in Lagos have announced a N30-million seed capital set aside to finance and empower entrepreneurs among their Academic Set.

Speaking at the 35-year anniversary Gala Night held in Ikeja, Lagos to honour and celebrate the 1988 Alumni of Command Secondary School, Ipaja tagged, ‘The Class of Eagles-C88’, Kayode Ogunsola, president of the Class, said that their 35-year anniversary was geared towards motivating as well as honouring fellow Alumni members and empowering the less-privileged who need financial supports for their businesses.

Read also: YABATECH Secondary School alumni set for homecoming

Ogunsola, who spoke in company of other 1988 Academic Set Executives, including Hawa Iyamabo, Vice-President; Samuel Olorogun, Secretary General; Kemi Dada Adenodi, Welfare Secretary; Vivian Okafor, Financial Secretary; Janet Oputa, Social Secretary and Kolawole Ojoade, Ex-Officio, declared that the 1988 Alumni Set up a N30 million microfinance project to assist and support member colleagues, economically.

He said, “The microfinance project is to raise N30 million to fund enterprises schemes, small businesses or any start-up initiative that are run by C88 set members. It is also to ensure that we all grow together. It shouldn’t be a situation of some or one person is having but all of us should have and with that, we will be able to add more value to our Alma Mater and community.

“No one should be left behind and this is what our 35th Anniversary is all about. The planned microfinance project will be in a third-party finance house. The finance house will then take assessment of projects to make the running and assessment independent of any sentiment, bias or influence.

“We have a Governing Board within the Set that will interface with the finance house and with that, there will be no bias for projects looking for funds. There will be standards as well as checks and balances.”

While reeling out what the 1988 Alumni did to improve the lives of the School Community, Ogunsola explained that hundreds of packs of foodstuffs and toiletries were distributed for orphans at Hearts of Gold Childrens Orphanage & Hospice in Surulere, Lagos and non-teaching staff of their Alma Mater, adding that students and teachers who had performed creditably were given awards of excellence.

“We have been able to achieve different projects in the school and our first project in the school was the renovation of the medical room. But this year, we are looking at non-academic staff. We discovered that most of our projects are towards the students, teachers, and the school, that is why we decided to look at those behind and they were happy,” he added.

Read also: Atedo Peterside honoured by London School of Economics alumni

Earlier, the School Commandant and Lieutenant Colonel in the Nigerian Army, Christopher Obida lauded former students for their commitment to the school’s growth, saying “The school’s high standard of teaching has resulted in civilian pupils enrolling at a higher rate than officers and soldiers’ children.”

Segun Adefila, the National Alumni President, applauded the Class of Eagles – C88 known as the 1988 Academic Set for the progress accomplished, but appealed to the Government to reinstate discipline in schools, just as he counselled the young people on how to prosper putting value, hard work and commitment above all other interests.