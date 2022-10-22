Cleric urges politicians to emulate leadership skills of Christ

Nigerian politicians have been urged to emulate the spiritual and leadership skills of Jesus Christ during the forthcoming 2023 general elections, with a charge to focus more on nation building rather than self-desire agenda, as the society is greater than the individual and the politician.

This charge was given by Segun Michael Eleshinmogun, the shepherd in charge of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Healing Tabernacle Parish, Baruwa, Ipaja, Lagos, during its annual harvest and thanksgiving service for the 40th anniversary of the parish held on Sunday 16 October.

However, speaking at the harvest and thanksgiving service, Eleshinmogun stated that the event presents the opportunity to call people’s attention to emulate the good virtues of Christ and be prepared for the second coming of Christ. “Celestial Church is truly the last boat of salvation but if care is not taken, we may end up losing our chances of entering the boat. We should not allow worldly things to direct our focus from the race of eternity,” he said.

According to him, harvest is a period of giving especially to the less privileged and in thanksgiving to God for the gift of life. “This period we provide food for the less privileged and on Sunday, we feed everyone that attends the thanksgiving service. Celestial doesn’t condemn or discriminate; our major focus is to win souls for Christ and we help people to focus on the kingdom of God,” Eleshinmogun stated.

He stated further that the practice is a commandment from God to Christian faithful to always bring their first fruit of their labour. “That is why I encourage my congregation to make sure they contribute to our church harvest because it is a commandment from God,” he stated.

However, he urged Christian faithful to be mindful; “one greatest harvest is coming, that will not require our worldly foods but our soul and spirits: so let’s be ready and pray fervently that we are counted worthy for the final harvest at the close of age.”

On the 40th anniversary of the Church, he said that God has been faithful for taking the parishioners from its humble beginning to its present state. “Sometimes ago, we struggle to make sure that harvest is done accordingly.

My father went an extra mile to make sure that our harvest went has planned. I also emulated that act from him because after harvest, I may end up not having anything left on me because harvest itself symbolises giving whatever you have in your possession for a whole year.”