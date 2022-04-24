Cleric commends Kwara governor for ensuring thugs free society

Justice Salihu Olohuntoyin Mohammed, former Grand Khadi of Kwara State, has commended the state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for ensuring peace and tranquility in the state.

He said the prevailing peace in Ilorin, the state capital was as a result of the deliberate decision of the governor not to indulge or harbouring political thugs.

Mohammed who spoke in Ilorin at the weekend during the 2022 Ramadan lecture organised by the Ibagun Progressive Union (IPU)in Okelele area of Ilorin, expressed delight that,” activities of political thugs are no longer visible in the state.

Read also: Abductors of Akwa Ibom cleric reduce ransom to N30 million

” Today, our people, including the very important personalities are moving freely in Ilorin metropolis without fear of being harassed by thugs .

“Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has showed good example by not indulging or harbouring political thugs as was the practice in the past,” the retired jurist said.

Earlier, the chairman of IPU, Kuranga Omomeji Morogun, explained that the Ramadan lecture was organised to bring the people of Ibagun/ Okelele community together without any political consideration.

He restated the commitment of the union to the progress and development of Ibagun/Okelele community.

The event was attended by the special adviser to the state governor on Strategy, Saadu Salahu, a community leader and university don, Mohammed Ghali Alaaya, the Alangua of Ibagun, Sakariyau Ilufemiloye, eminent sons and daughters of the community, Imams and Alfas.