CJN swears in Wike’s wife, 21 other A’Court Justices, warns against conflicting judgements

Olukayode Ariwoola, the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), said that the National Judicial Council (NJC) has initiated processes to hold judges accountable for issuing misleading and conflicting judgments.

He described such conduct as an embarrassment to the judiciary that would be dealt with strictly.

Ariwoola made this statement during the swearing-in ceremony of 22 new justices for the Court of Appeal, including Eberechi Wike, the wife of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, at the Supreme Court of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday.

He urged the newly appointed justices to uphold integrity and adjudicate according to the constitution, avoiding any actions that could tarnish their reputation or that of the judiciary.

The CJN emphasised the importance of judicial accountability and the NJC’s commitment to maintaining high standards within the judiciary

The ceremony also saw the induction of 11 new judges for the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new justices sworn into the Court of Appeal include:

Abdullahi Muhammad Liman (Nasarawa)

Abiodun Azeem Akinyemi (Ogun)

Olukayode Adegbola Adeniyi (Oyo)

Zainab Bage Abubakar (Kebbi)

Isaq Mohammed Sani (Kaduna)

Lateef Babajide Lawal-Akapo (Lagos)

Ngozika Okaisabor (Imo)

Ruqayat Oremei Ayoola (Kogi)

Polycarp Terna Kwahar (Benue)

Fadawa Umaru (Borno)

Oyewumi Oyejoju Oyebiola (Oyo)

Ntong Festus Ntong (Akwa Ibom)

Nehizena Idemudia Afolabi (Edo)

Nnamdi Okwy Dimgba (Abia)

Abdu Dogo (Federal Capital Territory)

Abdulazeez M. Anka (Zamfara)

Owibunkeonye Onwosi (Ebonyi)

Asma’u Akanbi-Yusuf (Kwara)

Victoria Toochukwu Nwoye (Anambra)

Enenche Eleojo (Kogi)