Chief Justice, Ariwoola set to swear in 11 Supreme Court Justices

Olukayode Ariwoola, the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), is expected to swear in eleven new justices of the Supreme Court next week, elevating the Court’s current tally from 10 to 21.

This development marks the first time in the Supreme Court’s history that it will reach its full complement of justices.

The nod for these appointments came from President Bola Tinubu, with Senate approval following the screening and confirmation process in December.

Justice Haruna Tsammani (Northeast), who played a role in the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Court in the Northeast, is notable among the justices set to be sworn in.

Others are Justice Moore Adumein (South-South), Justice Jummai Sankey (North-Central), Justice Chidiebere Uwa (South-East), Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme (South-East), Justice Obande Ogbuinya (South-East), Justice Stephen Adah (North-Central), Justice Habeeb Abiru (South-West), Justice Jamilu Tukur (Northwest), Justice Abubakar Umar (Northwest) and Justice Mohammed Idris( North-Central).

Since its establishment in 1963, the Supreme Court has never had its full complement of justices, contrary to Section 230(2)(b) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which provides that “The Supreme Court of Nigeria shall consist of such number of justices not exceeding 21 as may be prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly.”

With a full bench, legal experts anticipate expedited proceedings and timely resolutions to a backlog of cases that have burdened the nation’s apex court.

Since its establishment in 1963, the Supreme Court has never had its full complement of justices, contrary to Section 230(2)(b) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which provides that “The Supreme Court of Nigeria shall consist of such number of justices not exceeding 21 as may be prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly.”

With a full bench, legal experts anticipate expedited proceedings and timely resolutions to a backlog of cases that have burdened the nation’s apex court.