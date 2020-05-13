CIBN”s Segun Aina appointed as chairman of Odu’a investment company 

Segun Aina, past president, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has been appointed as the chairman, board of directors, Odu’a Investment Limited.

The appointment was approved,following the reconstitution of the board by the six governors of South West States, the owners of the Company led by Arakurin Rotimi Akeredolu, the executive governor of Ondo State. The new Board which has since been inaugurated was charged to restore the lost glory of the Company and reposition it towards the realization of the objectives of its founding fathers.

According to a statement by the Nelson Olagundoye, head, corporate communication and external relations, Aina’s appointment to this leadership position is an indication of the confidence reposed in him by the South-West Governors’ Forum and he had no doubt that under his leadership, wisdom and guidance, the Company will strive to much greater heights and achievement.

Segun Aina who will be representing Osun State on the Board, is a global professional banking leader, internationally rated fintech influencer and thought leader, respected Futurist and a Philanthropist.

Until his appointment, Aina is the Chairman of Global Council of Global Banking Education Standards Board (GBEStB) and President,Africa Fintech Network. Prior to this, he had served as the President/Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (2012 to 2014) as well as West African Bankers Association (Nigeria Chapter) 2001. He also serves as a member of the UK-Africa Fintech Investment Group, a UK Govt initiative co-Chaired by the Lord Mayor of London and UK Prime Minister Ambassador for Business Fintech.

A tech visionary who set up Fintech Associates Limited as far back as 2002, Aina is the founding President, ,Fintech Association of Nigeria, initiator and founding President of the Africa Fintech Network, Founder/Chairman, The Fintech Institute among others.

Aina also has a thorough grooming of management prowess having attended trainings at the famous University of Lagos, University of Ibadan, INSEAD France, Harvard Business School, IMD Switzerland, Lagos Business School.

A Fellow of London Institute of Banking and Finance, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators, Institute of Directors, Nigerian Institute of Management , Aina is also a Member, Toronto Region Board of Trade, Canada and Canadian Council for Africa.

He holds the Nigeria National honors of Officer of the Order of Federal Republic (OFR) and has received honorary doctorate degrees from three Universities.

Other members of the Board are Mr. Segun Olujobi (Ekiti), Tola Kasali (Lagos), Otunba Bimbo Ashiru (Ogun), Chief Segun Ojo (Ondo) and Seeni Adio Esq SAN (Oyo).