CIBN builds S/South legacy centre in Rivers State University

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) which just opened its south-south zonal headquarters in Port Harcourt, has kick-started construction of a legacy centre at the Rivers State University (RSU), formerly University of Science and Technology (UST).

This is as the vice chancellor of the university, Nlerum Okogbule, has called for a professional chair in the Department of Banking/Finance in the Faculty of Management Sciences to focus research on emerging dynamics in the finance sub-sector of the Economy.

The president of the institute, Bayo Olugbemi, who had unveiled the zonal headquarters earlier in the day at Heritage Building on Azikiwe Road close to the Government House in the Garden City, told a huge crowd at the groundbreaking event at the RSU that six legacy projects were ongoing in the six geopolitical zones of the country to deepen the study of professional banking and make graduating students future-ready.

Describing the RSU as the best place in the South-South to build the legacy project (Banking Hall) that forms a link between academics and the banking practice, Olugbemi said the 160-seater centre with free wi-fi and other world-class facilities for modern banking experience would be CIBN’s contribution to the industry.

He said: “Any graduate of CIBN examinations system will be fit anywhere in the world.”

Speaking, the vice chancellor, (Okogbule), assured that the Rivers State University is ready to lead the charge in research in solving problems in the economy from Finance & Banking angle of study. He said government alone cannot do everything for any university in Nigeria.

In his goodwill message, the head of the post graduate school, a professor of banking and finance, Adolphus Toby, called for research repository centres to be deposited in several universities in Nigeria.

Zonal headquarters springs up at last:

The zonal hqtrs suffered two years delay due to Covid-19 pandemic, officials hinted.

While flagging it off, the CIBN president said the institute is the foremost professional body in the country as banks are a pillar of any economy.

In their goodwill messages, the Heritage Bank Representative hailed the partnership with CIBN, while CBN’s branch controller, Chuks Okeke, charged the institute to work harder on membership. The NDIC zonal controller, Celestine Okafor, as well as ICAN’s deputy district chairperson, Helen Irobuisi, joined in calling for collaboration.

An ex-banker, now grand patron of CIBN, Alabo Reginald Abbey Hart, described the day as one of his happiest saying rapid improvements have occurred in banking sector especially digitisation.

The past president of CIBN, Uche Messiah Olowu, described Port Harcourt as alternative to Lagos as far as banking was concerned, and urged the leaders to be strong. “All bankers should come together, join the CIBN and move it forward. Nigeria is very important in Alliance of African Bankers and serves as headquarters.”