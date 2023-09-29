Church partners LAWMA, LASPEM, others to beautify Lekki Freedom way

This Present House, one of the expressions of the House of Freedom – a faith-based initiative, has partnered Lekki Estate Residents Association, Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and Lagos State Planning and Environmental Monitoring Agency (LASPEMA) to clean and beautify Freedom Way in Lekki, Lagos.

The cleanup was in line with the church’s social responsibility outreach mandate to the Lekki Community, which was sponsored by the church with donations of cleaning tools, protective gear and welfare materials for volunteers of the sanitation exercise.

Jude Nwoko, resident pastor, This Present House, lauded the initiative to clean and beautify the Freedom Way, Lekki during the cleaning exercise.

While addressing the stakeholders and the neighbouring residents, Nwoko, who was represented by Chiagozie Nwizu, the outreach coordinator of the church, called for a strategic collaboration to sustain a clean environment in the interest of the health and well-being of the community.

He also encouraged the residents to work closely with LAWMA to ensure that wastes are not dumped indiscriminately and that wastes are evacuated promptly. Nwoko equally expressed the willingness of the church to support the Flower Planting Phase 2, of the Freedom Way beautification project.

“With the mission to reach out, give hope, rehabilitate, educate and empower impoverished persons in order to achieve individual and community transformation, The House of Freedom, led by the senior pastor, Tony Rapu, is widely reputed for its various social interventions through its foundations – The Freedom Foundation and Bethesda Child Support Foundation.

With this transformative intervention, and in view of other environment-friendly and beautification projects underway, it’s noteworthy that the Freedom Way, Lekki, Lagos, and its environs is set for a cleaner, healthier, and greater experience,” Nwoko stated.