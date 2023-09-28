Traders’ revenue suffers as LAWMA seals Oyingbo, Alayabiagba markets

The revenue that would have come to traders from sales is now suffering as a result of the closure of the Oyingbo and Alayabiagba markets in Lagos Mainland by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

It is not known how long the two markets will be under lock and key, but for the period they will be shut, the action will hurt the traders in that they will not be making sales which means that there will be no revenue for them.

The authority cited series of unheeded warnings on filth as reason for sealing the markets, adding that the markets were sealed in the hope that the action would serve as a deterrent to other markets in similar environmental condition.

LAWMA in a statement on Monday listed other markets at risk of closure for filth and improper waste disposal and sundry environmental infractions as Tejuosho Model Market Phase 1, Ladipo Market in Mushin, and Anjorin Market.

Other markets on the list are Irewolede Plank Market, Idi-Araba Obele Market, Oni Baba Market, Oba Morufu International Market, formerly known as Ejigbo Market, Ijora 7UP Market, Okeafa Plank Market, Ifelodun Fruit Market, Amukoko, among others.

Muyiwa Gbadegesin, LAWMA’s MD/CEO, explained that the Authority’s decision to shut down the markets was reached after several warnings about their non-compliance with the state’s Environmental Protection Laws, which emphasized zero-tolerance for environmental offences, such as indiscriminate dumping of refuse, wilful defacing of the environment and refusal to pay for waste services.

Read also: Lagos shuts another market over environmental concerns

“LAWMA has continued to work relentlessly to improve the environment across the state, particularly commercial facilities, by putting in place several measures aimed at maintaining the cleanliness of the city.

However, some individuals and markets are busy undermining our efforts by refusing to abide by the laws and regulations. As the need arises, such individuals, dealers, and markets, will be dealt with, in accordance with the law,” he said.

Gbadegesin cautioned that other markets engaging in irresponsible waste disposal and other environmental violations would face similar harsh consequences if they refused to turn a new leaf, adding that the executive members of such markets would also be held accountable.

“It is imperative that we hold businesses accountable for their environmental responsibilities. This enforcement action by LAWMA aims to promote a culture of compliance and create a more liveable city for all residents. I also want to emphasize that once a market is closed, it would meet all requirements before being reopened for business”, he said.

In a related development, the LAWMA boss hinted on plans to dislodge illegal market structures sprouting across the metropolis. They include Fiki Marina fruit market, Victoria Island market by Abraham Adesanya roundabout, Ajah, Jakande market by Jakande bus stop, Traders Opposite Oniru Market, Oniru and New Road Market by New Road Bus-stop which, according to him, were posing safety hazards and impeding the free flow of traffic, as well as urban planning efforts.

“Removing illegal market structures is pivotal for urban planning and development. It allows for proper zoning and allocation of spaces, ensuring a more organised and aesthetically pleasing cityscape,” he said.

Gbadegesin disclosed that the Authority was seeking collaboration with market associations, local authorities, and relevant stakeholders to ensure the success of these initiatives, adding that the agency would provide guidance and support to markets, towards establishing efficient waste management systems that comply with established regulations.

He urged markets in the state to support the Authority’s efforts by following stipulated waste management guidelines, adding that with the agency’s concerted efforts and cooperation of residents, the state would witness significant improvement in waste management, resulting in a cleaner and healthier environment for all.