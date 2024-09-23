Cholera hits Borno as state records 40 suspected cases, confirms 2

The Borno State Government has said that the North-Eastern State has receorded 40 suspected cases of cholera, just as it confirms a full-blown cholera infection of two persons.

Baba Mallam Gana, a Professor and Commissioner for Health stated this on Monday in Maiduguri while flagging off integrated oral cholera and measles vaccination as well as vitamin A supplementation.

According to him, the two confirmed cases were declared in the recent floods that devastated 70% of Maiduguri metropolis.

He said that there were also 200 cases of cholera between January and August, 2024 in Adamawa, Bauchi and Yobe States.

Reiterating the immunization of children, the Commissioner noted that their vaccination against cholera and measles was critical in saving their lives to secure their future.

According to him, the immunization exercises are also to be replicated in the 31 internally-displaced persons (IDP) camps.

Consequently, he added that the State Government had established two hospitals for children in Maiduguri, the State Capital, urging the residents to take personal hygiene seriously as the flood waters continue to recede into Rivers Yedzaram and Ngadda.

Christina Maya-Alfirev, UNICEF Chief of Maiduguri Field Office, commended Governor Babagana Zulum for his swift response in mitigating the impact of the flood disaster that befell Maiduguri.

“We’re all here today in recognition that potential disease outbreaks following a flood of the magnitude the State has experienced can be devastating”, she said, warning that there is possibility of causing even more harm than the flood itself.

“Cholera is a severe diarrheal disease that can lead to death within hours if left untreated,” she warned.

Besides cholera, she noted “that measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause serious health complications, including pneumonia.”

Maya-Alfirev however declared that vaccination is the most powerful tool in combating the disease as communities with low vaccination coverage have devastating effects of measles outbreaks.

“Let us unite to ensure that every child is immunized, by building a shield of immunity that will prevent outbreaks and save lives”, she added.