Health: Cholera outbreak kills four in Yobe

A suspected cholera outbreak has emerged killing at least four persons and hospitalized two persons in the Gujba Local Government area of Yobe state.

Our correspondent learnt that the suspicion of the disease outbreak appears in Jangalawaji and Tadangara settlements under Gujba ward, Gujba LGA of the state.

A source who preferred anonymity confirmed the development to our correspondent from the Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Gujba LG office.

He said “A total number of forty-five people were recorded with signs and symptoms of Cholera disease, out of which 4 deaths are recorded and two were admitted in PHCC Buni Yadi.

It was gathered that following a devastating flood that ravaged some parts of the state, Health Experts advocate that there is a need for proper hygiene to prevent outbreaks of diseases like cholera.

Another source from the health official in the LG said a Rapid Response Team with the support of partners like WHO, UNICEF, and CDC had visited the settlements to intervene where sensitization on hygiene practices.

“Community sensitization on water hygiene, food hygiene, personal hygiene, Environmental hygiene in the affected communities have been conducted. The council chairman of Gujba LG has donated drugs for treatment. So far medication was given to the affected patients in both settlements.” Source said.

It was gathered that the World Health Organization has directed the LGA Facilitator for collect water sample for investigation.

When contacted, the State Commissioner Ministry of Health and Social Services Dr Muhammad Lawan Gana, said “We are only aware of acute watery diarrhoea cases in a community locked by water in Gujba last week.

“This has since been controlled, and there are no new cases. Diarrhoea is a common disease where there is a flood disaster. “However, swift interventions from the health team and partners control such occurrences”, he said.