Four dead as Adamawa records 40 cases of cholera

Four people have been reportedly dead in Adamawa State, North-East Geo-political zone of the Country, following the outbreak of cholera in Yola North Local Government Area of the State.

Reports indicated that five new cases were recorded between September 4th and 15th, 2024 in Alkawa, Ajiya, and Limawa wards, all within Yola North.

The total number of confirmed cases now stand at 40, with four fatalities as BusinessDay reports that the confirmed cases have been confined to the three areas with no new wards or communities affected.

Health officials are monitoring the situation closely, and samples from the outbreak have tested positive for Vibrio cholerae 01 serotype at Yola Specialist Hospital.

Jibril Ibrahim, Chairman, Yola North Local Government, in an interview with newsmen, confirmed the outbreak and urged the Adamawa State Government to intervene swiftly to contain the spread.

He called for community cooperation with health workers, who had begun house-to-house visits to raise awareness and prevent further cases.

“We need immediate support from the state government and collaboration from the people of Yola North to assist health workers in controlling this outbreak”, he said.

The authorities urged residents to report suspect cases as measures to contain the outbreak continue, asking residents to adhere strictly to public health guidelines