The Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control (NCDC) says Nigeria has recorded 170 suspected new cases of cholera in week 29 (July 15 -21).

The health agency disclosed this on Wednesday via its website, adding that the affected states include Lagos, Kogi and Zamfara.

It added that three deaths were recorded, a case fatality rate of 1.8 per cent, which declined compared to previous week (2.9 per cent).

According to the World Health Organisation, cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae and remains a global threat to public health and an indicator of inequity and lack of social development.

“Cholera is an extremely virulent disease transmitted through the ingestion of contaminated food or water . Cholera can cause severe acute watery diarrhoea and the severe forms of the disease can kill within hours if left untreated,” it said.

Most people who get cholera have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. Some of its symptoms include watery diarrhea, vomiting, and leg cramps. Losing body fluids quickly can lead to dehydration and shock.

NCDC disclosed that 4,809 suspected cases of cholera, with 156 deaths from 35 states have so far been recorded in 2024, compared to 2,740 recorded in 2024.